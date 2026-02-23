Victor Osimhen Injury: Misses recent league match

Osimhen missed Saturday's 2-0 loss to Konyaspor due to a knee injury and some apparent internal issues with the club, according to Daily Sabah.

Osihmen looks to be in question for Wednesday's massive second leg against Juventus, as the forward has just missed out with a knee injury over the weekend. However, this may not be the only reason for his absence, as multiple sources have reported he is unhappy about not receiving some of his salary, hinting at an internal issue with the club. After only training individually Sunday, some major doubts remain for the forward, unknown if he will be able to play in the second leg. He earned an assist last time out, so this could be a major loss, especially with Mauro Icardi also carrying some issues.