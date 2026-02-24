Victor Osimhen Injury: Option to face Juventus

Osimhen (knee) is an option for Wednesday's match against Juventus, according to manager Okan Buruk, per Hurriyet.com. "[Victor] went to training with us for the last two days. He is able to play. [Victor] is valuable to us."

Osimhen was already training this morning, and it will lead to his return Wednesday, with the Nigerian available for a huge match to keep their season alive im UCL play. He will be inserted into the starting XI immediately, having yet to miss a start in UCL play this campaign when fit. Notching six goals and one assist during that span, he will be a massive asset to keep their lead against Juventus.