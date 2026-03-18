Victor Osimhen Injury: Subs off with injury Wednesday

Osimhen abandoned Wednesday's UCL second leg versus Liverpool after picking up a wrist injury in the first half, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Osimhen struggled with the issue throughout the first half and didn't return to the pitch, with Leroy Sane replacing him for the final 45 minutes. The severity of the striker's injury is still unknown, but his absence is a huge blow to the squad as he's their top offensive contributor with seven goals and two assists in Champions League play.