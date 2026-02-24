Victor Osimhen Injury: Trains in full Tuesday

Osimhen (knee) trained in full Tuesday and should be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Juventus in the Champions League, the club posted.

Osimhen sat out the last matchup against Konyaspor with what was officially labeled a knee issue, though there may have been additional off-field factors in play, but the striker was back in full training Tuesday morning and is trending toward being available for Wednesday's second leg against Juventus in the Champions League. That is a major boost for the lions, as the Nigerian forward has been a locked-in starter up top and they will need their focal point at full strength to punch their ticket to the next round. That said, if Osimhen is eased in and starts on the bench, Mauro Icardi would be next in line to lead the attack.