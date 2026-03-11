Victor Osimhen News: Assists early
Osimhen assisted once to go with six shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Liverpool.
Osimhen provided one assist during Tuesday's clash, making the most of his only chance created. The forward was excellent throughout the match though he was a bit wasteful with only one of his six shots on target. The forward will need to be at his best to build on the lead in the second leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now