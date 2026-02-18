Victor Osimhen News: Assists in win

Osimhen assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Juventus.

Osimhen only tallied an assist during a five-goal explosion at home against Juventus. He's one of the most lethal strikers in the Champions League, but he couldn't find the back of the net during Tuesday's clash. He still tallied a goal contribution and took three shots, and if Juventus focus on attacking in the second leg Osimhen could be primed to pounce.