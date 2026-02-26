Victor Osimhen News: Sends Galatasaray through

Osimhen (knee) scored one goal to go with six shots (five on target), three clearances and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Juventus.

Osimhen overcame a knee injury, led his team in attempts and bagged the decisive goal in overtime, perfectly toeing the offside trap and putting the ball between the goalie's legs. He hadn't scored in four matches after a very strong start, including a hat-trick. He has registered three or more shots in three games in a row, amassing 12 attempts (four on target) and posting one assist and two key passes over that span.