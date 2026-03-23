Victor Osimhen News: Suffers broken arm

Osimhen is out for the next four to six weeks after an operation on his broken arm, according to his club.

Osimhen had to be subbed off at halftime of their UCL exit against Liverpool after injuring his arm and has now received a further diagnosis, as he had to receive an operation after it was deemed broken. Unfortunately, this will leave him out for around four to six weeks, nearly ending his season, but allowing a possible return in the last month of the season. With Nigeria not qualified for the World Cup, he will only be in a rush to return for the end of the season, still on contract with Galatasaray through June 2029.