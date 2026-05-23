Victor Parada Injury: Forced off injured Saturday

Parada was substituted off in the 32nd minute of Saturday's clash with Rayo Vallecano after feeling discomfort in his ankle.

Parada had started the game normally and even tested the goalkeeper with a shot in the 24th minute before developing physical problems shortly after, forcing him to request a substitution. Carlos Benavídez was brought on immediately to replace him, with coach Quique Sanchez Flores having to make an early change before the break. The injury brings the curtain down on his season, one in which the center back has been a vital part of Alaves's back three system, contributing offensively with three assists from 14 chances created while proving his defensive worth with 33 tackles, 10 interceptions, 82 clearances and 11 blocks across 30 appearances (25 starts).