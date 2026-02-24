Victor Parada headshot

Victor Parada News: Assists late equalizer in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Parada assisted once to go with three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Parada assisted Lucas Boye in the final moments of the game to bring it back to 2-2 against Girona. The defender returned to the starting lineup for the first time after two games on the bench. He provided his second assist of the season with the other coming at the end of November.

Victor Parada
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
