Victor Parada News: Assists winner
Parada assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Celta Vigo.
Parada started at left back and set up Abderrahman Rebbach's winner in the 78th minute. Parada also recorded four clearances and two tackles. He has now assisted twice in the last four games, where he was also sent off once.
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