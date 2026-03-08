Victor Parada News: Available again
Parada has served his La Liga suspension and will be an option going forward.
Parada should regain a starting position immediately after being ineligible for the last match against Valencia. With Parada back on the left flank, Jonny will be expected to return to right-back. Prior to the ban, the 23-year-old assisted twice over 19 appearances while averaging 2.2 clearances and 0.8 tackles per game.
