Victor Parada News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:53pm

Parada has served his La Liga suspension and will be an option going forward.

Parada should regain a starting position immediately after being ineligible for the last match against Valencia. With Parada back on the left flank, Jonny will be expected to return to right-back. Prior to the ban, the 23-year-old assisted twice over 19 appearances while averaging 2.2 clearances and 0.8 tackles per game.

Victor Parada
Deportivo Alaves
