Victor Parada News: Sent off against Levante

Parada received a red card in the 61st minute of Friday's clash against Levante.

Parada's performance ended early due to a couple of bookings resulting from his two fouls during the game. The defender is now suspended for the upcoming visit to Valencia, so he may play again until the March 13 duel versus Villarreal. Given that Parada served as a left-back in the last match, his duties could be covered by either Youssef Enriquez or Jonny, with Facundo Garces possibly filling in the lineup in the latter case.