Victor Parada headshot

Victor Parada News: Sent off against Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Parada received a red card in the 61st minute of Friday's clash against Levante.

Parada's performance ended early due to a couple of bookings resulting from his two fouls during the game. The defender is now suspended for the upcoming visit to Valencia, so he may play again until the March 13 duel versus Villarreal. Given that Parada served as a left-back in the last match, his duties could be covered by either Youssef Enriquez or Jonny, with Facundo Garces possibly filling in the lineup in the latter case.

Victor Parada
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Parada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Parada See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
218 days ago