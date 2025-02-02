Victor Rios News: Defends well in draw

Rios registered three tackles (three won), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

Rios stood out with nine clearances and three tackles won across 90 minutes of play in Saturday's clash. The midfielder has been very productive in a new position as one of three center-backs under the team's current formation. While he lacks attacking upside in that role, his 3.0 tackles and 5.5 clearances per game represent the first and third-highest averages on the squad, respectively.