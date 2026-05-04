Victor Rios News: Eligible again
Rios is an option for upcoming rounds after serving a one-game ban in the opening playoffs game.
Rios could have a real chance of returning to the starting lineup given that he featured in the last four league games prior to his ban. However, his upside is usually limited to defensive numbers as he serves as a holding midfielder. His return could push either Paulo Ramirez or Edgar Zaldivar to a bench role.
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