Victor Rios News: Makes six tackles in loss

Rios recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Santos.

Rios led the visitors in both tackles and duels won during Sunday's game. The youngster also made 36 accurate passes and committed three fouls over 90 minutes of play. He started the season playing as a center-back, and now injuries to Aldo Rocha (leg) and Angel Marquez (thigh) have seen him return to his usual midfield position, although he's generally only of defensive value.