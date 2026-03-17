Victor Rios News: Scores equalizer off bench

Rios scored a goal off his lone shot and made two tackles (one won) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Rios was brought at halftime to replace Edgar Zaldivar and was mostly quiet from a statistical standpoint. However, the midfielder delivered when it mattered the most as he scored a dramatic equalizer deep into second half's stoppage time with a beautiful finish from just outside the box. This was the first goal of the season for Rios, who's been most used off the bench as of late and would need more contributions like this to start receiving more serious fantasy consideration.