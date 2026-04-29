Victor Rios News: Suspended due to card accumulation

Rios is serving a one-game ban in the first leg of the Clausura quarterfinals against Cruz Azul after earning his fifth yellow card during the regular-season finale, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Rios is out after making four consecutive starts in midfield, with his absence limiting his side's ball recovery ability in the initial playoffs game. The versatile youngster will look to play again in the return match against La Maquina. His place in the starting lineup may be taken by Edgar Zaldivar, or it could be filled by the no longer banned Gustavo Ferrareis, which would imply a change to a five-man defense with Gaddi Aguirre moving to the center.