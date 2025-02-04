Victor Udoh News: Signs with Southampton
Udoh has completed a transfer to Southampton from Royal Antwerp, according to his new club.
Udoh has found a new club this Winter, linking up with the Saints after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club. He has only appeared 28 times at the senior level thus far in his career, although he is only 20. That said, he is likely a player of the future for the club, but unlikely to see much time this campaign unless he can catch some form and is given the chance of some minutes.
