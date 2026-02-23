Viktor Gyokeres headshot

Viktor Gyokeres News: Bags brace versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gyokeres scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Gyokeres shined in his first North London Derby, scoring a pair of goals in Sunday's dominant win over Spurs. After a very quiet December and January, he has come alive as of late, scoring five goals across his last five Premier League appearances. He'll look to keep that momentum going Sunday versus Chelsea in a critical match for Arsenal's title chase.

Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal
More Stats & News
