Viktor Gyokeres News: Bags brace versus Spurs

Gyokeres scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Gyokeres shined in his first North London Derby, scoring a pair of goals in Sunday's dominant win over Spurs. After a very quiet December and January, he has come alive as of late, scoring five goals across his last five Premier League appearances. He'll look to keep that momentum going Sunday versus Chelsea in a critical match for Arsenal's title chase.