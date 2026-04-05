Viktor Gyokeres headshot

Viktor Gyokeres News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gyokeres scored one goal on two shots (one on target) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Gyokeres was back on the scoresheet Saturday after coming off the bench in the 60th minute, scoring just minutes later in the 68th minute. This is his second goal in their last three games, scoring against Everton in league play as well. The forward is up to 16 goals in 39 appearances this season between UCL, FA Cup and league play.

Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal
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