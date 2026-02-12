Viktor Gyokeres headshot

Viktor Gyokeres News: Quiet against Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Gyokeres created a chance during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Gyokeres didn't manage a single shot as he was kept quiet by Brentford during Thursday's draw. The forward has scored three goals from four shots while creating two chances over his last three appearances.

Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal
