Viktor Gyokeres News: Quiet against Brentford
Gyokeres created a chance during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.
Gyokeres didn't manage a single shot as he was kept quiet by Brentford during Thursday's draw. The forward has scored three goals from four shots while creating two chances over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Gyokeres See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Gyokeres See More