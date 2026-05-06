Viktor Gyokeres News: Quiet in win

Gyokeres recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Gyokeres took three shots during Tuesday's win, but failed to put even one of them on goal. The striker hasn't been bad this season, but he hasn't lived up to the hopes that came with him to London. Still, Arsenal have a chance in the Champions League and Premier League, so it's been a successful first campaign for Gyokeres.