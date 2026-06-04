Viktor Gyokeres News: Scores against Greece

Gyokeres (undisclosed) was brought down from behind by a dangerous tackle from Panagiotis Retsos during Thursday's 2-2 draw against Greece but was able to continue after receiving medical treatment on the pitch, with coach Graham Potter acknowledging it was not a brilliant tackle and that it looked ugly from the bench, according to Aftonbladet. "Of course you get irritated after a tackle like that. But it can happen, so there is nothing more to it," Gyokeres said.

Gyokeres netted Sweden's equalizer to level the score at 1-1 before the incident took place, and although he was clearly in discomfort afterward, he stayed on the pitch and showed no signs of any lasting issue. Teammate Alexander Isak, along with former internationals Lars Lagerback and Fredrik Ljungberg, were far more vocal in their criticism of the challenge, with Isak saying it was the kind of play nobody wants to see in a World Cup tune-up. Sweden heads to North America this weekend with its opener against Tunisia just 10 days away, and Gyokeres appears to have escaped without any serious setback, leaving the star striker firmly in place as the centerpiece of the attack and the biggest key to how far Blagult can make a run this summer.