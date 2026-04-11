Viktor Gyokeres News: Scores from spot

Gyokeres scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Gyokeres was able to level the score for Arsenal but was wasteful elsewhere in what ended up being a 2-1 loss. He'll try to be among the goals again on Wednesday when Arsenal try to hold on to their 1-0 edge against Sporting CP in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal round.