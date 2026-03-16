Viktor Gyokeres News: Scores off bench in win

Gyokeres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Everton.

Gyokeres guided the ball into an open net from point blank range Saturday to score the game-winning goal in Arsenal's 2-0 home win versus Everton. Over his abbreviated 29 minute shift, the striker also contributed one clearance and one block to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Gyokeres has scored twice from six shots (three on goal).