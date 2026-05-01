Viktor Gyokeres News: Scores penalty in tie

Gyokeres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Gyokeres drew the penalty after getting taken down in the box in the 43rd minute on a clumsy challenge from David Hancko, then stepped up and powered his spot kick past Jan Oblak to give Arsenal the lead before halftime in the Champions League semifinal first leg, marking his 18th goal of the season across all competitions for the Gunners. He was their most aggressive attacking outlet in the first half, winning three duels, logging just one shot, and repeatedly pulling Atletico's center-backs out of shape with his physical runs. Gyokeres now sits on five Champions League goals this season across 11 appearances (10 starts) and is just one unit of matching his career-best mark from last year with Sporting CP.