Gyokeres has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to lead the attack under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, arriving at the tournament in strong form after a productive season that ended with Premier League glory but heartbreak in the Champions League final.

Gyokeres contributed 20 goals and two assists across 51 appearances this season, continuing to demonstrate the relentless goal-scoring instinct and physical presence that has made him one of the most feared strikers in European football. His combination of power, movement, pressing intensity and clinical finishing makes him the cornerstone around whom manager Jon Dahl Tomasson builds his entire attacking structure, with his ability to hold up play and bring teammates into the game equally important to his direct goal threat. His role as Sweden's designated penalty taker adds an additional layer to his threat in a tournament where set-piece situations can prove decisive, and opposing defenses will need a comprehensive plan to contain one of the most physically imposing and technically accomplished strikers in the competition.