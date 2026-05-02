Viktor Gyokeres headshot

Viktor Gyokeres News: Two goals and assist in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gyokeres scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Fulham.

Gyokeres had a huge game as he helped Arsenal push towards their first title since 2004. These two goals brought him to 14 goals this season, and the assist was also his first assist of the season. He put all four of his shots on target, his most shots on target in a game this season. This was his first start in the last three Premier League games, but he also scored in the Champions League.

Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal
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