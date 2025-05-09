Viktor Kovalenko Injury: Option for Parma bout
Kovalenko (lower leg) "will be selected Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.
Kovalenko will be back after missing the previous fixture due to a contusion. He has had a limited role since re-joining the team as a free agent, featuring six times (zero starts) for a total of 72 minutes, logging three shots (one on target), one cross and two tackles (one won). Faustino Anjorin (undisclosed) is also returning from injury in the midfield.
