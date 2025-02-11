Fantasy Soccer
Viktor Kovalenko headshot

Viktor Kovalenko News: Returns to Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Kovalenko has agreed to a contract with Empoli, the team announced.

Kovalenko has been without a team for about six months after leaving Atalanta last June. He spent last season on loan at Empoli, recording one goal, one assist, 11 shots (four on target) and eight key passes in 17 appearances (four starts). He might time to get up to speed physically and projects to have a limited role afterward.

