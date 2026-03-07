Viktor Radojevic News: Bench option against Crew

Radojevic (lower body) is on the bench to face Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Radojevic rejoined training sessions in February and could see some minutes in the third game week of the 2026 MLS campaign. However, he's yet to feature for Chicago since his arrival in August, so it's unclear how quickly he'll adapt to the team's system. He'll likely contend with Maren Haile-Selassie, who is currently operating as a left wing-back, and eventually with Jonathan Dean (suspension).