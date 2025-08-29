Tsygankov didn't train with the squad this week since he is dealing with a leg injury and will therefore be a late call for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. The Ukrainian will be assessed after the final training session to see if he can be deemed fit enough for the game. His absence would be a big blow for the Catalans since Tsygankov is an undisputed starter in the frontline when fit and also the set-piece taker. If he has to miss the game, Yaser Asprilla will likely replace him on the right wing.