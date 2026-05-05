Viktor Tsygankov News: Active in final third despite loss
Tsygankov had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 loss to Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Tsygankov was unable to make a big impact on offense for Girona, though, as is often the case, the winger delivered strong peripheral stats due to his involvement in the final third. Tsygankov has racked up two goals, two assists, 15 shots, 19 chances created, 47 crosses and 26 corners taken in that span.
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