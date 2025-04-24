Fantasy Soccer
Viktor Tsygankov News: Creative effort against Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Tsygankov had two shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.

Tsygankov tied his season-high mark of four chances created, although none of them resulted in a goal during the draw. He's now averaging 1.2 shots (0.3 on target), 4.9 crosses (1.5 accurate) and 1.2 chances created per game after 22 La Liga matches played in the current campaign. He's expected to be one of his team's most active attackers, with set-piece numbers adding to his upside while he aims to end a seven-game drought of direct contributions.

