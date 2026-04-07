Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Delivers solid service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Tsygankov had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Tsygankov provided some good potential scoring chances for Girona, though only two of his five crosses were deemed as accurate. He's likely going to need more volume for Girona to have a chance at breaking Real Madrid's defense, as Los Blancos have only conceded 28 goals in 30 La Liga games.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
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