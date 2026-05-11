Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Gets key assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Tsygankov assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Tsygankov was able to get an assist late for Girona's equalizing goal, though he largely wasn't a factor in the offense with just two crosses and two corners. The midfielder has a favorable matchup to be more involved against Real Sociedad, a side which has let in 55 goals in La Liga this season.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
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