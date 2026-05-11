Viktor Tsygankov News: Gets key assist

Tsygankov assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Tsygankov was able to get an assist late for Girona's equalizing goal, though he largely wasn't a factor in the offense with just two crosses and two corners. The midfielder has a favorable matchup to be more involved against Real Sociedad, a side which has let in 55 goals in La Liga this season.