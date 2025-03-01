Viktor Tsygankov News: Goal and assist in draw

Tsygankov scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Tsygankov scored and assisted in a 2-2 draw. He scored the opening goal of the game in the 21st minute of the game where he connected with Yangel Herrera. Both of his shots were on target for the season, but this is the only time all year he has put two shots on target in a game.