Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Goal and assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Tsygankov scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Tsygankov scored and assisted in a 2-2 draw. He scored the opening goal of the game in the 21st minute of the game where he connected with Yangel Herrera. Both of his shots were on target for the season, but this is the only time all year he has put two shots on target in a game.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now