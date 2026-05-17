Viktor Tsygankov News: Leader in crosses, chances created

Tsygankov took four shots (three on goal), crossed seven times (two accurate) and created three chances during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Tsygankov was held off the scoresheet but not from a lack of effort as he finished with the second most shots on the team while tying for the team-high in crosses and chances created. The attacker has combined for an assist, 11 shots, 10 chances created and 15 crosses over his last three starts.