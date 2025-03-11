Viktor Tsygankov News: Leads match in crosses

Tsygankov registered three shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Tsygankov was active Monday despite not seeing a goal contribution in the draw, as he would register one chance created, three shots and a match-leading 11 crosses. He would earn a majority of these due to his presence on corners, whipping in nine Monday. He looks unlikely to reach his goal contribution numbers from last season after breaking out, having six compared to his 15 last campaign.