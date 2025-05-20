Viktor Tsygankov News: Logs assist in loss

Tsygankov delivered an assist, had one off-target shot and created two chances during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad.

Tsygankov had a very quiet performance but still found a way to make an impact as he assisted Portu for his team's second goal in the 77th minute. Despite this conttibution, this has still been a very disappointing campaign for the attacker, with just two goals and five assists over 26 league appearances.