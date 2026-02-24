Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Tsygankov scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Tsygankov scored Girona's second goal as his side drew 2-2 against Alaves. The goal took the match to 2-1 before they conceded late on. This was the midfielder's fifth goal of the season and his first since the beginning of January. The goal came from his only shot on target, and he also created three chances. This is the fourth time this year that he has created three chances.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
215 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Author Image
Steven Vinik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021