Viktor Tsygankov News: Scores in 2-2 draw
Tsygankov scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.
Tsygankov scored Girona's second goal as his side drew 2-2 against Alaves. The goal took the match to 2-1 before they conceded late on. This was the midfielder's fifth goal of the season and his first since the beginning of January. The goal came from his only shot on target, and he also created three chances. This is the fourth time this year that he has created three chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season215 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18thSeptember 17, 2024
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More