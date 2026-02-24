Viktor Tsygankov News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Tsygankov scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Tsygankov scored Girona's second goal as his side drew 2-2 against Alaves. The goal took the match to 2-1 before they conceded late on. This was the midfielder's fifth goal of the season and his first since the beginning of January. The goal came from his only shot on target, and he also created three chances. This is the fourth time this year that he has created three chances.