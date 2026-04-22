Viktor Tsygankov News: Scores opener

Tsygankov scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat versus Betis.

Tsygankov gave his side the lead in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Real Betis, finishing smartly from the right side of the box in the first half after Claudio Echeverri's footwork created the opening with a blocked shot that fell perfectly to the Ukrainian winger, while adding two key passes and four crosses. Tsygankov has now scored six La Liga goals and contributed four assists this season, making him one of his side's top performers in a difficult campaign.