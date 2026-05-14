Viktor Tsygankov News: Stellar all-around showing

Tsygankov recorded five shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Tsygankov had solid service but ultimately did not cut it with his shots, putting only one of his five attempts on target. He will be instrumental in Girona trying to take points off Atletico Madrid, a side which has locked up a UCL spot for next year and has allowed just 39 goals this season. Tsygankov should have volume but efficiency will matter more for him to register meaningful numbers in a tough matchup.