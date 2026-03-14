Viktor Tsygankov News: Two assists in win

Tsygankov assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Athletic.

Tsygankov was on point with his chance creation, setting up two of Girona's three goals in Saturday's win. The midfielder should remain active against Osasuna in a somewhat neutral matchup, as the side has given up just 32 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of its Sunday matchup.