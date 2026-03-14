Viktor Tsygankov headshot

Viktor Tsygankov News: Two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tsygankov assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Athletic.

Tsygankov was on point with his chance creation, setting up two of Girona's three goals in Saturday's win. The midfielder should remain active against Osasuna in a somewhat neutral matchup, as the side has given up just 32 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of its Sunday matchup.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Tsygankov See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Author Image
Steven Vinik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021