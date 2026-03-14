Viktor Tsygankov News: Two assists in win
Tsygankov assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Athletic.
Tsygankov was on point with his chance creation, setting up two of Girona's three goals in Saturday's win. The midfielder should remain active against Osasuna in a somewhat neutral matchup, as the side has given up just 32 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of its Sunday matchup.
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