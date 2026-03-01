Viktor Tsygankov News: Whips in seven crosses
Tsygankov took two shots (one on goal), crossed seven times inaccurately and created two chances during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.
Tsygankov was held off the scoresheet but led Girona with seven crosses in the match. The attacker has combined for one goal, six shots, seven chances created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.
