Viktor Tsygankov News: Whips in seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Tsygankov took two shots (one on goal), crossed seven times inaccurately and created two chances during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Tsygankov was held off the scoresheet but led Girona with seven crosses in the match. The attacker has combined for one goal, six shots, seven chances created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.

Viktor Tsygankov
Girona
