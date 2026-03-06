Ville Koski headshot

Ville Koski Injury: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Koski (knee) is available to return for Sunday's game at Valencia, according to manager Quique Sanchez Flores. "Koski is fine, yes, he'll be in the squad."

Koski was expected to be available for this contest, so this is not a surprising update, as he's already recovered from his knee issues but is also in a good place in terms of match fitness. He should be a depth option for the defensive line as long as he stays healthy.

Ville Koski
Deportivo Alaves
