Ville Koski headshot

Ville Koski Injury: Pictured in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Koski (knee) was pictured in team training Tuesday, the club posted.

Koski is trending in the right direction in his recovery from meniscus surgery and could be back in the mix for Friday's clash against Levante after being spotted training fully with the squad Tuesday. That's an encouraging development for Alaves, as his return would add a quality new option to the back line following his late arrival at the end of the transfer window.

Ville Koski
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now