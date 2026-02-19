Ville Koski Injury: Trains partially Wednesday

Koski (knee) resumed partial team training Wednesday, according to COPE.

Koski sealed his move to Alaves from NK Istra in the final stretch of the transfer window, but he's yet to log his first minutes for his new squad. The center-back is still wrapping up the last stage of his recovery from meniscus surgery he underwent in January. He got back into partial team training Wednesday and is inching closer to cracking the matchday roster. With Monday's showdown against Girona on the horizon, Koski has a little runway left to round into shape. Once he's fully cleared, he'll provide Alaves with added depth in the heart of the back line.