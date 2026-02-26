Ville Koski headshot

Ville Koski Injury: Won't play vs. Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Koski (knee) won't be an option for Friday's game against Levante, manager Eduardo Coudet told media Friday. "[Koski] is not out, he's ready. But we have decided to give him an extra week of training before considering him available for selection."

It seems Koski is only days away from making his debut with Alaves, which could potentially come against Valencia on Sunday, March 8. Even when he's cleared to play, Koski should be a depth option and not much else.

Ville Koski
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now